Israeli fire claims at least 41 lives near Gaza

Medical sources report heavy casualties as tensions escalate around humanitarian operations in Gaza.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that recent clashes in Gaza have resulted in at least 41 fatalities near key aid distribution points on Wednesday, with local health officials attributing the deaths to Israeli gunfire and airstrikes.

Many casualties occurred as Palestinians approached sites managed by a US-backed humanitarian group, amid warnings from the military about active combat zones. And the blockade and ongoing hostilities continue to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Palestinians receive hot meals (takiya) from the Rafah Charity Kitchen in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, ON 13 May 2025 // Shutterstock

