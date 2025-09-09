Israeli evacuation leaflets spark fear in Gaza City

HQ

If the evacuation wasn't already imminent, Israeli forces have starting dropping evacuation leaflets over Gaza City, warning residents to move south as a major assault looms. The orders have deepened panic in the enclave's largest urban center, where many say there is nowhere safe to go. Meanwhile, some families are preparing to leave toward Al-Mawasi, a coastal zone already crowded with displaced people, while others insist on staying despite the risks. Local hospitals have begun moving patients, though doctors say they will remain by their side. The looming offensive, coupled with threats of a devastating military strike if hostages are not freed, has raised fears of further displacement and fueled international concern over Gaza's worsening humanitarian crisis.