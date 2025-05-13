Israeli-American hostage released amid renewed Gaza strikes

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Edan Alexander, the last known American hostage held by Hamas, was released during a temporary pause in fighting and reunited with his family in Israel on Monday.
His release followed mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, yet no broader ceasefire was agreed. Hours after the handover, Israeli strikes resumed across Gaza, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.