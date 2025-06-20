Israeli airstrikes result in deaths of 44 Palestinians in Gaza as UN raises concerns about looming drought

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . At least 44 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Friday, including many gathered near food distribution points, while the United Nations' children's agency raises concerns about a looming drought.

"Children will begin to die of thirst ... Just 40% of drinking water production facilities remain functional," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters. "We are way below emergency standards in terms of drinking water..."

Israeli forces claim they targeted suspected militants within the crowds, while humanitarian groups describe increasing casualties among civilians seeking aid. Meanwhile, UNICEF has raised alarm over a potential drought as water systems fail and child malnutrition rises.