Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza school, killing 13 civilians

Attacks on shelters for displaced families intensify as ground operations expand.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on a school sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza on Wednesday, killing 13 people, according to local health authorities.

The Karama School in Tuffah was reportedly targeted in two separate strikes, with one local journalist among the dead. Meanwhile, Israeli troops continued demolitions in Rafah, deepening their control over key areas and displacing more residents.

The Israeli military stated it had been targeting militants using civilian compounds for operations, arguing that such locations were being exploited as command centers and weapon storage sites. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli airstrike at an United Nations (UNRWA) school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on July 15, 2024 // Shutterstock

