English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israeli airstrike kills 10 at Gaza shelter, Israel defends attack as targeting militants

The attack on a school sheltering displaced families comes as Israel continues its blockade on Gaza.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City has left 10 people dead, according to local health authorities, while Israel maintains that the strike was aimed at militants operating from within the shelter.

We now know that the Yaffa School, housing displaced families, was severely damaged in the attack, with tents and classrooms set ablaze. Eyewitnesses describe the chaos following the explosion, as people scrambled to escape the flames.

Despite Israel's claim of targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives, the civilian death toll continues to rise amid ongoing airstrikes in Gaza. International calls for the restoration of humanitarian aid access have intensified, though Israel rejects these pleas.

Israeli airstrike kills 10 at Gaza shelter, Israel defends attack as targeting militants
Displaced Palestinians and their lives in shelter schools and on the sidewalks of Deir al-Balah, which are crowded with displaced people, in central Gaza Strip, on June 5, 2024 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content