Israeli airstrike kills 10 at Gaza shelter, Israel defends attack as targeting militants

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City has left 10 people dead, according to local health authorities, while Israel maintains that the strike was aimed at militants operating from within the shelter.

We now know that the Yaffa School, housing displaced families, was severely damaged in the attack, with tents and classrooms set ablaze. Eyewitnesses describe the chaos following the explosion, as people scrambled to escape the flames.

Despite Israel's claim of targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives, the civilian death toll continues to rise amid ongoing airstrikes in Gaza. International calls for the restoration of humanitarian aid access have intensified, though Israel rejects these pleas.