Israeli airstrike in Jabalia leaves dozens dead amid escalating conflict

A strike near a crowded market has raised fresh concerns over the toll on civilians and critical infrastructure in Gaza.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that at least 44 Palestinians have been killed following a wave of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, including a direct hit on a police station in Jabalia.

The site, located near a bustling market, reportedly suffered two missile impacts, leaving behind shattered buildings and dozens of wounded. Israel's military described the target as a command hub used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, the Durra Children's Hospital has ceased operations after sustaining damage, further straining a crumbling health system. The spiraling violence comes as mediation efforts remain stalled, with mounting casualties and little sign of respite.

Palestinians bid farewell to their dead relatives at Nasser Hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeted their tents in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.on April 20, 2025 // Shutterstock

