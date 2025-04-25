Israeli airstrike in Jabalia leaves dozens dead amid escalating conflict

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that at least 44 Palestinians have been killed following a wave of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, including a direct hit on a police station in Jabalia.
The site, located near a bustling market, reportedly suffered two missile impacts, leaving behind shattered buildings and dozens of wounded. Israel's military described the target as a command hub used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
Meanwhile, the Durra Children's Hospital has ceased operations after sustaining damage, further straining a crumbling health system. The spiraling violence comes as mediation efforts remain stalled, with mounting casualties and little sign of respite.