Israeli airstrike in Jabalia leaves dozens dead amid escalating conflict

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that at least 44 Palestinians have been killed following a wave of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, including a direct hit on a police station in Jabalia.

The site, located near a bustling market, reportedly suffered two missile impacts, leaving behind shattered buildings and dozens of wounded. Israel's military described the target as a command hub used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, the Durra Children's Hospital has ceased operations after sustaining damage, further straining a crumbling health system. The spiraling violence comes as mediation efforts remain stalled, with mounting casualties and little sign of respite.