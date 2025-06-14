English
Israel warns of making Tehran "burn" following Iranian counterstrikes

Tensions escalate rapidly as Israel threatens retaliation following Iranian counterstrikes and civilian casualties on both sides.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. After a series of deadly exchanges between Iran and Israel, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Tehran: "If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn."

The latest escalation began with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, prompting a widespread Iranian missile response that struck residential areas in Israel. Civilian casualties have been reported in both countries.

This has deepened even more the fears of a broader regional conflict. While diplomatic talks were tentatively scheduled in Oman, Iran has hinted at withdrawal, blaming United States support for Israeli actions. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Jan, 22, 2024 // Shutterstock

