Israel warns of making Tehran "burn" following Iranian counterstrikes

The latest news on Israel and Iran . After a series of deadly exchanges between Iran and Israel, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Tehran: "If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn."

The latest escalation began with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, prompting a widespread Iranian missile response that struck residential areas in Israel. Civilian casualties have been reported in both countries.

This has deepened even more the fears of a broader regional conflict. While diplomatic talks were tentatively scheduled in Oman, Iran has hinted at withdrawal, blaming United States support for Israeli actions. As always, stay tuned for further updates.