Israel warns Gaza City residents to evacuate before new strikes

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Over the past few days, Israeli forces have intensified their offensive in Gaza City. Now, they have urged residents to move south to designated safe zones as the military targets urban areas controlled by Hamas.

We now know that high-rise towers have been struck, with officials claiming they were used for militant operations, though locals say some served as shelters. The escalation continues displacing large numbers of civilians already affected by years of conflict.

Israeli authorities report progress in capturing key areas, even as diplomatic efforts continue to negotiate hostage releases. The assault adds pressure on the already devastated enclave, with calls growing for humanitarian aid and protection for those forced to flee.