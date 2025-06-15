Israel vows intensified campaign as conflict with Iran escalates

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Following another exchange of airstrikes between both countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that recent operations against Iran pale in comparison to what lies ahead.

You might be interested:



"We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message.

Dozens of locations across Iran, including residential buildings and nuclear facilities, were hit as Israel seeks to derail Tehran's atomic ambitions. Iran responded with heavy missile fire, some of which were intercepted, while others caused casualties in Israeli cities.