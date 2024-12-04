Israel Vázquez, former super bantamweight world champion, has died from cancer aged 46

HQ

Israel Vázquez Castañeda, three time super bantamweight world champion, has died at the age of 46 from cancer.

Vázquez was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma, announced by the World Boxing Council on November 2024. He had been suffering from systemic sclerosis since 2018, which led to a significant physical deterioration.

WBC launched a campagin to raise funds for his treatment, but sadly there was nothing to be done.

WBC recollects the highlights of his career, which started in 1995. Vázquez was particularly known for his rivalry against Rafael Márquez, that took place between 2007 and 2010. Each one won two of the four fights they disputed, but were good friends outside the ring, despite the fierceness of the fights: Israel had retina surgery three times.

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president, said "Thank you Israel for the many great memories you have given us in the ring, but mostly outside it. You are now Eternal. Rest in peace. Everything will be all right".

Nicknamed "El Magnífico", when he retired in 2010, he had a boxing record of 44 wins, 32 of them by knockout, and 4 losses.