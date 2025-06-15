English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israel urges evacuation near Iranian weapons sites amid escalating tensions

Tehran residents warned as Israeli strikes target military infrastructure and nuclear capabilities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. As military tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran, Israel has issued on Sunday fresh evacuation warnings to civilians in Iran living near weapons production facilities.

You might be interested:

"The Israeli military will strike these sites and will continue to peel away the Iranian snake's skin in Tehran and everywhere, targeting nuclear capabilities and weapons systems," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

The move follows a wave of missile strikes launched by Israel targeting Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. Defence officials described the operations as part of a broader effort to dismantle Iran's weapons capabilities, known as Operation Rising Lion.

Israel urges evacuation near Iranian weapons sites amid escalating tensions
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Jan, 22, 2024 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIran


Loading next content