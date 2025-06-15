Israel urges evacuation near Iranian weapons sites amid escalating tensions

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . As military tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran, Israel has issued on Sunday fresh evacuation warnings to civilians in Iran living near weapons production facilities.

"The Israeli military will strike these sites and will continue to peel away the Iranian snake's skin in Tehran and everywhere, targeting nuclear capabilities and weapons systems," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

The move follows a wave of missile strikes launched by Israel targeting Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. Defence officials described the operations as part of a broader effort to dismantle Iran's weapons capabilities, known as Operation Rising Lion.