Israel unhappy as France closes four arms booths at Paris Airshow

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Four major Israeli defense firms were ordered to close their stands at the Paris Airshow after French authorities enforced restrictions on displaying offensive weapons.

"This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations," the ministry said. "The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition."

The move sparked sharp criticism from Israel, which called it a politically motivated decision that unfairly targets its defense industry. Meanwhile, French officials cited non-compliance with security directives, while organizers are now working to mediate between the parties.