Israel to resume talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that negotiators will soon return to talks aimed at ending the Gaza war and securing the release of hostages, though only under conditions acceptable to Israel.

"At the same time I have issued instructions to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel. We are in the decision-making phase," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

His remarks marked the first official response to a ceasefire plan recently accepted by Hamas. While signaling readiness for dialogue, Netanyahu also reaffirmed plans for a military push into Gaza City, with Israeli forces preparing for an offensive.

The move comes as international allies urge restraint and Palestinians continue to flee the enclave amid worsening humanitarian conditions. Of course, it remains to be seen whether negotiations or military escalation will take precedence, so stay tuned for further updates.