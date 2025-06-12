English
Israel to deport Gaza-bound activists after naval interception

Greta Thunberg left voluntarily, but others face forced removal following the failed sea mission.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Following the interception of a yacht attempting to reach Gaza, Israel is deporting eight pro-Palestinian activists, including a French member of the European Parliament, their legal advisers said on Thursday.

While Greta Thunberg and three others agreed to leave the country shortly after being detained, the remaining activists challenged the deportation order but ultimately lost in court, while Israeli authorities dismissed the mission as a publicity stunt.

Greta Thunberg travels to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid (June 2, 2025) // Shutterstock

