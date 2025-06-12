Israel to deport Gaza-bound activists after naval interception

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Following the interception of a yacht attempting to reach Gaza, Israel is deporting eight pro-Palestinian activists, including a French member of the European Parliament, their legal advisers said on Thursday.

While Greta Thunberg and three others agreed to leave the country shortly after being detained, the remaining activists challenged the deportation order but ultimately lost in court, while Israeli authorities dismissed the mission as a publicity stunt.