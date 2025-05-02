English
Israel strikes near Syrian presidential palace, targets Druze threat

Israeli forces continue their campaign to protect the Druze minority amid regional tensions.

The latest news on Israel and Syria. Early on Friday, Netanyahu announced that Israel launched an attack near the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus, following through on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to safeguard the Druze community.

This is Israel's second strike in two days, aimed at preventing threats to the Druze population after violent clashes involving Sunni gunmen earlier this week. An attack that underscores Israel's distrust of the Sunni Islamists who recently toppled Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian opposition inside the Presidential Palace after the fall of the regime. The Syrian revolution against Bashar al-Assad. Syria, December 9, 2024 // Shutterstock

