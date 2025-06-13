Israel strikes Iran in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . On Friday, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile factories, and key military figures, in what officials described as the start of a prolonged campaign to neutralize perceived threats.

"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history. Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iran responded by sending waves of drones toward Israeli territory and declared several casualties, including senior commanders. While the United States distanced itself from the operation, regional airspace was shut down and global markets reacted swiftly.