Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen, marking first attack since ceasefire agreement

The latest news on Israel and Yemen . Israel has launched coordinated airstrikes on Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, targeting sites allegedly used for weapon transfers, marking the first attack since the ceasefire agreement.

"These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies," an Israeli military spokesperson said on Monday.

In response, the rebels fired missiles toward Israel, escalating a standoff that now risks drawing wider involvement. With no confirmed casualties and limited details, the attacks add pressure to ongoing ceasefire talks and coincide with Netanyahu's visit to the US.