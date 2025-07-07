English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen, marking first attack since ceasefire agreement

Strikes on Yemeni ports spark missile response as fears grow over regional escalation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Yemen. Israel has launched coordinated airstrikes on Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, targeting sites allegedly used for weapon transfers, marking the first attack since the ceasefire agreement.

"These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies," an Israeli military spokesperson said on Monday.

In response, the rebels fired missiles toward Israel, escalating a standoff that now risks drawing wider involvement. With no confirmed casualties and limited details, the attacks add pressure to ongoing ceasefire talks and coincide with Netanyahu's visit to the US.

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen, marking first attack since ceasefire agreement
ASHKELON - APR 10 2010:Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu Defense Minister Ehud Barak beside and Ido Nehoshtan Commander of the Israeli Air Force talking beside Iron Dome missile defense system // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelYemen


Loading next content