Israel steps up Gaza strikes amid Trump's Middle East tour

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Israeli forces escalated their air campaign in Gaza on Wednesday, with strikes reportedly killing at least 50 people, many of them civilians, in the northern city of Jabalia.

This coincides with Trump's Middle East visit, as his envoys seek a breakthrough on hostage negotiations following the release of an American captive. Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, with famine risks growing and no ceasefire in sight.