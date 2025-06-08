Israel signals naval action against Gaza-bound activist vessel carrying Greta Thunberg

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israel's military has been instructed to prevent a charity yacht carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian campaigners from reaching Gaza, Israeli Defence Minister told the military on Sunday.

"I instructed the IDF to act so that the Madleen... does not reach Gaza," Katz said in a statement. "To the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: You'd better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza."

The vessel, which left Sicily under a British flag, is currently off the Egyptian coast en route to the besieged enclave, carrying a modest shipment of humanitarian aid. Officials maintain the naval blockade is essential to security and have warned the crew to turn back.