Israel signals commitment to ceasefire talks with Hamas

Positive developments emerge as both sides consider an end to conflict and hostage release.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed on Wednesday a clear intention to reach a ceasefire agreement and secure the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"There are some positive signs. I don't want to say more than that right now. But our goal is to begin proximity talks as soon as possible," said Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who spoke after holding talks with Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"But it must be clear: Hamas is not only responsible for initiating this war on October 7 (2023). It is responsible also for its continuation. Pressure must be applied on Hamas. The international community must now back the American initiatives," he added.

While cautious, he noted encouraging signs following US-mediated proposals, urging support to maintain pressure on Hamas to end the war. Hamas confirmed it is reviewing ceasefire offers from mediators, emphasising its conditions for peace and withdrawal.

EILAT, ISRAEL. December 22, 2017. Gideon Sa'ar, an Israeli politician, one of the leaders of the Likud party, former interior and education minister // Shutterstock

