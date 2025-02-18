Israel set to begin second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations

HQ

Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, announced on Tuesday that negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal will soon begin, aiming for a delicate balance involving hostages and Palestinian detainees.

This phase will focus on exchanging the remaining Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, while Israel insists on Gaza's total demilitarization. Saar stressed that Israel would not tolerate any model resembling Hezbollah's influence in Gaza, nor would it accept the presence of the Palestinian Authority in the region.

Talks were originally expected to start before the first phase concludes on March 2, but according to reports from Qatar, negotiations have not officially kicked off yet. While the United States' proposal for Gaza's redevelopment remains on the table, Israel has expressed interest in exploring alternative plans from Arab states. For now, it remains to be seen what form these negotiations will take.