Israel seeks to prolong phase one of Gaza ceasefire as final deal remains distant

HQ

Israel is weighing an extension of the 42-day Gaza ceasefire, prioritizing the return of 63 remaining hostages while sidestepping immediate negotiations on the enclave's future (via Reuters).

The fragile truce, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, faces an uncertain fate as its initial phase nears expiration. Without an agreement by Friday, fighting could resume, or a tense freeze may persist with no further hostage releases and restricted aid.

The second phase of negotiations—expected to determine Gaza's long-term governance and Israel's military withdrawal—has stalled, with neither Israel nor Hamas making significant concessions.

Meanwhile, United States envoy Steve Witkoff is set to arrive in Israel to revive talks, though officials acknowledge that bridging deep divides will take time. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomacy can outpace the looming threat of renewed conflict.