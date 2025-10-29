Israel says they will resume the ceasefire after air strikes kill 91 people in Gaza on Tuesday

HQ

Israel has announced that they will resume the ceasefire one day after murdering 91 people in Gaza on Tuesday, something that the Israel Defense Forces justified as a response to the violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas, when an Israeli soldier was killed by Palestinian militants.

The IDF said that with the strikes on Tuesday "dozens of terrorist targets were hit and terrorists were neutralized". According to Palestinian Civil Defence , 91 people died on Tuesday, including 24 children and seven women. Some of the strikes were against refugee camps.

"Nothing is going to jeopardize the ceasefire", says Donald Trump

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it", the Israeli military said in a statement. Over two weeks after the ceasefire agreement, Israel has broken the truce several times and resumed air strikes in the Gaza strip as retaliation, accusing Hamas violating the agreement, with attacks against Israeli soldiers and returning bodies that do not belong to the 13 Israeli hostages still in Gaza.

Donald Trump, informed about the latest Israeli strikes on Gaza, said that Israel had the right to hit back after "they took out an Israeli soldier". "Nothing is going to jeopardize the ceasefire. You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave."