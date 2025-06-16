Israel says military campaign on track

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . As Israeli airstrikes continue to target Iranian infrastructure, Prime Minister Netanyahu claims progress toward dismantling Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

You might be interested:



"We are on our way to achieving our two main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat," stated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his remarks to troops at the Tel Nof airbase.

Meanwhile, Tehran hints at abandoning the Non-Proliferation Treaty, intensifying fears in the West. Civilian areas in both countries have been hit, and regional tensions are spilling into diplomatic and economic arenas. As always, stay tuned for further updates.