Israel says it killed Iran security chief Ali Larijani in airstrike

HQ

Ali Larijani has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to Israeli officials, in what would be one of the most significant blows to Iran's leadership since the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the war.

Iran has not confirmed the claim, but if verified, Larijani's death would remove a central figure in both the country's political and security apparatus. Israel also said the same round of strikes killed senior members of the Basij paramilitary.

The reported killing comes as the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its third week, with no clear end in sight. The conflict has already left thousands dead, disrupted global energy markets and heightened regional tensions, particularly as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.