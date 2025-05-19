Israel resumes Gaza offensive as limited aid entry begins

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that Israel has launched a fresh wave of strikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 20 people overnight, just hours after announcing it would allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Despite promises to ease the blockade, no convoys were seen entering by late morning, deepening fears of famine among Gaza's 2.3 million residents. The Israeli military says operations aim to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and reclaim hostages.