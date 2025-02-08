Israel responds to hostage release and continued tensions with Hamas

HQ

In a tense moment during the ongoing ceasefire, Israel has announced plans for "appropriate measures" in response to the critical state of three Israeli hostages recently released by Hamas, as they reported that Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy appeared frail and visibly weakened after being held captive for 491 days in Gaza.

Their release comes after a series of exchanges between the two sides, with Israel freeing 183 Palestinian prisoners in return. Now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has condemned Hamas for what it describes as repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, with President Isaac Herzog calling the hostage display a crime against humanity.

Tensions escalate, as the situation highlights the urgent need for the second phase of negotiations, which remain delayed despite increasing international and familial pressure for a final resolution. For now, it remains to be seen how the ceasefire will evolve in the coming days.