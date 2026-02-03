Israel reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt for medical evacuations

HQ

For the first time in nearly two years, Palestinians in need of urgent medical care began leaving Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Egyptian authorities reported that about 150 people left the territory on Monday, with around 50 entering Gaza, signaling a small but critical easing of movement after the border had been sealed for more than 20 months.

The partial reopening comes amid tentative diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region. Health officials in Gaza estimate that roughly 20,000 residents, including children and cancer patients, are waiting for medical treatment abroad, while thousands more hope to return home after being displaced by the conflict.

Displaced Palestinians set up their tents next to the Egyptian border. They fled to the city of Rafah, due to the Israeli army's invasion of the cities of the Gaza Strip, on March 8, 2024 // Shutterstock

All movement through Rafah remains under strict Israeli-Egyptian security checks, and only a limited number of patients can cross each day. The closure has left Gaza's healthcare system on the brink, with hospitals damaged or destroyed and doctors forced to work in improvised clinics with minimal resources.

For families separated by war, the crossing offers a rare opportunity for reunification. Some, like displaced residents who fled to Cairo, are returning despite the devastation at home. While international observers welcome the move as a step forward for the ceasefire, humanitarian needs in Gaza remain urgent and ongoing...