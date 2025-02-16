English
Israel receives United States bomb shipment following Trump's approval

Delivery of MK-84 bombs highlights shifting policies on military aid to Israel.

Israel has received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the United States after President Donald Trump overturned a block imposed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, citing strategic support for Israel's military operations.

The 2,000-pound unguided bombs, known for their ability to penetrate concrete and cause significant destruction, had been withheld over concerns about their impact on densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

The decision to resume shipments underscores the evolving nature of United States-Israel relations, as Washington continues to provide substantial military aid despite ongoing tensions in the region.

The delivery arrived amid questions over whether a fragile ceasefire in Gaza will hold, as both sides accuse each other of violations. For now, it remains to be seen how this latest arms transfer will affect the situation on the ground.

