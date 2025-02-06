Israel prepares plan for Gaza exodus amid Trump's controversial proposal

HQ

Israel's Defence Minister has instructed the army to draft a plan for the "voluntary departure" of Gaza residents, Israeli media reported, following former United States President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of Gaza and transform it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

The proposal has sparked intense global criticism, with world powers such as Russia, China, and Germany condemning it as reckless and inhumane. The Israeli government appears divided, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump's idea "remarkable," while many others warned of the geopolitical chaos it could trigger.

The minister argued that nations critical of Israel's military actions, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, should now accept displaced Palestinians as part of their moral obligations. Meanwhile, Hamas denounced the plan as absurd, and regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Jordan rejected any forced displacement. The fragile ceasefire in Gaza hangs in the balance as discussions continue.