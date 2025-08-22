Israel prepares invasion of Gaza City: "Gates of hell will open"

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . On Friday, Israel has issued a stark warning to Hamas, signaling a major military push in Gaza City unless the group meets its conditions for ending the conflict.

Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that the city could face widespread destruction if militants do not release all hostages and disarm, comparing potential outcomes to past operations in other Gaza areas.

"We approved yesterday the IDF's plans to defeat Hamas in Gaza, with intense fire, evacuation of residents, and maneuvering. Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas's murderers and rapists in Gaza."

"Until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament. If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Exactly as I promised, so it shall be."