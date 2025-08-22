Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Israel prepares invasion of Gaza City: "Gates of hell will open"

"Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas's murderers and rapists in Gaza."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Friday, Israel has issued a stark warning to Hamas, signaling a major military push in Gaza City unless the group meets its conditions for ending the conflict.

Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that the city could face widespread destruction if militants do not release all hostages and disarm, comparing potential outcomes to past operations in other Gaza areas.

"We approved yesterday the IDF's plans to defeat Hamas in Gaza, with intense fire, evacuation of residents, and maneuvering. Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas's murderers and rapists in Gaza."

"Until they agree to Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament. If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun. Exactly as I promised, so it shall be."

Israel prepares invasion of Gaza City: "Gates of hell will open"
New York, NY USA - May 7, 2017: Israel Transportation and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz speaks at 6th Annual Jerusalem Post conference in New York // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content