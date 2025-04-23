Israel posts, then removes, condolences over pope's passing

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . In a swift yet puzzling move, Israel's official X account posted condolences on the death of Pope Francis, only to erase them shortly after, leaving many questioning the gesture's sincerity.

The since-removed message had portrayed a respectful farewell, featuring the Pope at the Western Wall, but Israeli media hinted the retraction stemmed from the pontiff's previous denunciations of the Gaza war between Israel and Palestine.

Behind the diplomatic silence, layers of unresolved friction between the late Pope's outspoken moral stance and Israel's political leadership seem to linger. The Vatican, under Francis, had condemned violence broadly, while also spotlighting humanitarian crises.