Israel passes law imposing death penalty on Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks

HQ

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has approved a controversial law introducing the death penalty as the default punishment for Palestinians convicted of carrying out lethal attacks in the occupied West Bank.

The legislation allows military courts to impose capital punishment without requiring unanimity, significantly lowering the threshold for death sentences. Executions are expected to be carried out within 90 days, with reports indicating hanging as the primary method.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the measure, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (one of its main proponents) hailed it as a necessary step to deter attacks.

The law marks a major shift in Israeli policy, as the country has rarely used the death penalty since the execution of Adolf Eichmann in 1962.

Critics, including European governments, the European Union, and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International, have condemned the measure as discriminatory and a potential violation of international law. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also denounced the law, calling it an attempt to intimidate Palestinians.

The legislation can still be challenged before Israel's Supreme Court, but its approval has already intensified tensions and sparked widespread international concern.