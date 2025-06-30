Israel orders evacuations in northern Gaza as ceasefire talks resume

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . As Israeli forces push further into northern Gaza, the military urged people in northern parts of the enclave to evacuate once again, this time toward designated humanitarian zones in the south.

"The (Israeli) Defense Forces is operating with extreme force in these areas, and these military operations will escalate, intensify, and extend westward to the city center to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations," the military said.

The latest escalation coincides with renewed diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. "Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform early on Sunday.