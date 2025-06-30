English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israel orders evacuations in northern Gaza as ceasefire talks resume

Tensions rise in northern Gaza as Israel expands its military operations and Trump calls for an immediate resolution.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. As Israeli forces push further into northern Gaza, the military urged people in northern parts of the enclave to evacuate once again, this time toward designated humanitarian zones in the south.

"The (Israeli) Defense Forces is operating with extreme force in these areas, and these military operations will escalate, intensify, and extend westward to the city center to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations," the military said.

The latest escalation coincides with renewed diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. "Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform early on Sunday.

Israel orders evacuations in northern Gaza as ceasefire talks resume
Gaza City, Gaza Strip - March 4, 2024: A series of images capturing large-scale destruction in Gaza City following intense airstrikes. Collapsed buildings, rubble-filled streets, and widespread urban // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content