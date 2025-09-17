Israel opens new temporary exit route as Gaza evacuation intensifies

HQ

The ongoing military operation in Gaza City has being making headlines for the last few days. Now, Israeli forces have opened a short-term corridor for residents to leave Gaza City as part of a major military push against Hamas. Authorities are encouraging civilians to head south, though many are hesitant due to unsafe conditions and scarce resources along the way. Tanks have advanced into the city from multiple directions, but no decisive progress has been reported. The operation is expected to continue for months, with a large number of civilians remaining in the city. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!