Israel moves forward with West Bank settlements

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israel has authorised a new round of settlement construction in the West Bank, despite growing international pressure, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Thursday.
The decision, announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, comes as tensions rise over the ongoing conflict and recent settler violence. European nations have hinted at sanctions should expansion continue, citing concerns over legality and regional stability.