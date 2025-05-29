English
Israel moves forward with West Bank settlements

Government approves new housing units amid warnings from European allies.

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Israel has authorised a new round of settlement construction in the West Bank, despite growing international pressure, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Thursday.

The decision, announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, comes as tensions rise over the ongoing conflict and recent settler violence. European nations have hinted at sanctions should expansion continue, citing concerns over legality and regional stability.

West Bank, Israel - 04.04.2019: IDF soldiers conduct training exercises with simulated casualties // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


