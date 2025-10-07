Israel marks two years since October 7 attack

HQ

Israelis gatheres nationwide today to mark two years since the 7 October attacks, when Hamas-led militants carried out one of the deadliest assaults in the country's history, killing more than a thousand people and taking hundreds hostage. Ceremonies in southern kibbutzim and a major rally in Tel Aviv honor those lost and call for the release of those still held in Gaza. The anniversary coincides with new negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives in Egypt, raising cautious optimism for a potential ceasefire and the return of captives. Meanwhile, ongoing airstrikes and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue to cast a shadow over the commemorations.