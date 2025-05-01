English
Israel launches strike in Syria after Druze clashes escalate

The attack marks Israel's first military intervention in Syria since Assad's fall, citing protection of Druze minorities.

The latest news on Israel and Syria. Israel just confirmed it has conducted a military strike near Damascus, targeting an extremist group accused of attacking Druze communities amid rising sectarian violence.

The Israeli government framed the operation as a warning and reiterated its expectation that Syrian authorities protect Druze citizens. Syrian officials condemned the strike as foreign interference and reported casualties among government security forces.

The situation escalated after deadly clashes erupted between Druze and Sunni gunmen, leaving dozens killed across Jaramana and Sahnaya. For now, it remains to be seen how both nations will navigate the growing unrest.

Aleppo, Syria-February 15, 2012: Children looking through the shattered car door window. Civil war continues in Syria. Aleppo, the country's second largest city, was heavily damaged in the war // Shutterstock

