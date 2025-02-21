Israel launches military operation in West Bank after suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv

HQ

In response to a suspected terror attack involving the explosion of three empty buses in Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorised the Israel Defence Forces to conduct a military operation in the West Bank.

The blasts, caused by explosive devices planted on the buses, left no casualties but sparked significant concerns about the escalation of violence. With increased security measures across the country, the Israeli government aims to prevent further attacks, including deploying additional battalions to the West Bank.

Meanwhile, tensions with Hamas remain high, with the militant group accused of violating a ceasefire agreement, further complicating the situation. For now, it remains to be seen how the military's actions will impact the already tense situation in the region.