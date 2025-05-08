English
Israel launches heavy strikes in southern Lebanon, Lebanese security sources say

14 airstrikes hit Nabatieh amid rising tensions despite November ceasefire.

The latest news on Israel and Lebanon. According to Lebanese security sources, Israel carried out 14 airstrikes in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon on Thursday, marking one of the most significant escalations since the US-brokered ceasefire last November.

Lebanese security sources indicated that the strikes targeted areas previously agreed to remain free of Hezbollah presence and weaponry. The attack follows last month's Israeli strike in Beirut, which reportedly aimed at Hezbollah missile storage.

Smoke from Israeli airstrike on Beirut Southern Suburbs, Lebanon amid Hezbollah-Israel conflict in October 2024 // Shutterstock

