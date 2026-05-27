Israel kills new head of Hamas' military wing 11 days after his predecessor

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Israel has killed the latest leader of Hamas' military wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh, only eleven days after his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Hadda, was also killed by Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced it on Wednesday: "The commander of Hamas terror organisation's military arm number 4 in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his partners in the depths of hell".

The attacks took place on Tuesday afternoon, in the Remal neighbourhood in the western part of Gaza City, hitting a building with dozens of people around in street markets, shopping before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Hamas confirmed Odeh's death on Wednesday, alongside his wife and two of his children, according to BBC. Al Jazeera, six people were killed and 20 others wounded in Israeli attacks late on Tuesday. They add to the nearly one thousand Palestinians killed in Gaza since the ceasefire on October 11, surpassing the cumulative death toll since October 2023 to 72,803 people, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.