Israel kills a well-known journalist and her family, as MSF declares that Gaza has turned into a mass grave

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . In one of the deadliest nights in recent weeks, Israeli airstrikes claimed the life of Fátima Hassouna, a respected photojournalist and writer, along with several members of her family in Gaza City.

Her home, located in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood, was reduced to rubble, contributing to a death toll that continues to climb relentlessly. Over 200 journalists have lost their lives since the conflict erupted, many under circumstances suggesting direct targeting.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to insist they will not allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, aiming to pressure Hamas into surrender. The refusal has sparked international concern, as critical shortages of food, medicine, and fuel worsen by the hour.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has described the entire strip as a mass grave, highlighting the collapse of any remaining humanitarian infrastructure. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation in Gaza will unfold amid growing international alarm.