Israel-Iran conflict escalates as Trump calls for Iran's unconditional surrender

Missile strikes continue on both sides while United States signals growing impatience.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Both countries engaged in new missile attacks against one another on Wednesday, marking the sixth day of conflict between the two longstanding adversaries, despite US President Donald Trump urging Iran to surrender unconditionally.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," he wrote on Truth Social. "We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now ... Our patience is wearing thin." Three minutes later Trump posted, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

As the violence intensifies, President Donald Trump demanded Iran's unconditional surrender and hinted at deeper United States involvement. The United States is boosting its military presence in the region, though official intervention remains off the table for now.

Nottinghamshire , UK 16 June 2025 : UK newspapers report Trump vetoed plan to kill Iran leader // Shutterstock

