English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen amid regional tensions

Houthi rebels claim the attack near Tel Aviv as part of their ongoing campaign against Israel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Israel's military reported on Wednesday it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen targeting the Ben Gurion area near Tel Aviv. The Houthi group, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Houthis claim this is in support for the Palestinians in Gaza and vow to continue its attacks despite recent US-brokered ceasefire efforts. The incident coincides with President Trump's diplomatic visit to the Gulf, raising further concerns about regional stability.

Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen amid regional tensions
Houthi supporters demonstrate in support of the Palestinians amid continued Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip on 29 December 2024. YemenVision // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestineYemen


Loading next content