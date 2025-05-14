Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen amid regional tensions

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israel's military reported on Wednesday it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen targeting the Ben Gurion area near Tel Aviv. The Houthi group, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Houthis claim this is in support for the Palestinians in Gaza and vow to continue its attacks despite recent US-brokered ceasefire efforts. The incident coincides with President Trump's diplomatic visit to the Gulf, raising further concerns about regional stability.