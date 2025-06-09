Israel intercepts Gaza-bound activist vessel carrying Greta Thunberg

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that the Gaza-bound activist vessel carrying Greta Thunberg among its crew of 12 was intercepted by Israeli forces in the early hours before reaching shore.

In a post on X, Israel Katz stated: "I instructed the IDF to act so that the Madleen... does not reach Gaza. To the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: You'd better turn back, because you will not reach Gaza."

Following the interception by Israeli forces in the early hours before reaching shore, Israel Katz stated: "I congratulate the IDF for the quick and safe takeover of the Madleen flotilla to prevent them from breaking the blockade and reaching the shores of Gaza."

The boat, part of a campaign to challenge the long-standing naval blockade, was rerouted to Israel where all passengers were reported safe. Authorities described the mission as a publicity stunt, though its organizers say it aimed to spotlight the humanitarian crisis.