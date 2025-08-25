Israel intensifies strikes on Yemen's capital

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Yemen . Israeli air raids struck several sites in Yemen's capital Sanaa over the weekend, leaving multiple casualties and dozens more wounded, according to Houthi officials.

The attacks targeted military and energy facilities after Houthi forces fired a long-range missile at Israel. Netanyahu on X: "Our Air Force struck at the heart of Sana'a. Those who harm Israel pay and will pay a heavy price. Our strength and determination are clear to all."

"Today we destroyed the Houthi presidential palace. For every missile they launch toward Israel, the Houthis will pay compound interest. Today we brought upon the Houthis a plague of darkness and gloom, and in the future. There will also be a plague of the firstborn."

The strike comes amid more than a year of tit-for-tat exchanges, with Houthis continuing to frame their actions as support for Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has repeatedly hit Houthi-controlled areas, including vital infrastructure, in an effort to deter further launches.