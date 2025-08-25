Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza City outskirts

HQ

The latest new son Israel and Palestine . Israeli forces have stepped up air and ground assaults around Gaza City's eastern and northern edges, with tanks and warplanes striking residential areas through the night.

"The IDF is acting and will act with full force to defeat Hamas and bring about the release of all the hostages and to bring an end to the war in accordance with the conditions set by Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

Explosions lit the skies and forced more families to leave, while others said they would rather stay despite the risk. The government in Jerusalem has vowed to press on with its plan to seize control of the city, describing it as Hamas' last stronghold.

The push comes amid worsening famine, with aid groups warning of rising deaths and Israel disputing the figures. Mediators from Egypt and Qatar continue to seek a ceasefire deal, but leaders on both sides show little sign of compromise for now.