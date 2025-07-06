English
Israel heads to Qatar for Gaza talks despite stalemate

Israel deems Hamas' latest demands unacceptable, but negotiations continue.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Israel will send a delegation to Qatar on Sunday to pursue further negotiations over a potential ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, despite labeling Hamas' recent demands as unacceptable.

"The changes that Hamas seeks to make to the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are not acceptable to Israel," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement late on Saturday.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the delegation will proceed to Qatar for discussions on a potential agreement to "continue the efforts to secure the return of our hostages based on the Qatari proposal that Israel agreed to."

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. 20-08-2019 // Shutterstock

