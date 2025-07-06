Israel heads to Qatar for Gaza talks despite stalemate

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israel will send a delegation to Qatar on Sunday to pursue further negotiations over a potential ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, despite labeling Hamas' recent demands as unacceptable.

"The changes that Hamas seeks to make to the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are not acceptable to Israel," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement late on Saturday.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the delegation will proceed to Qatar for discussions on a potential agreement to "continue the efforts to secure the return of our hostages based on the Qatari proposal that Israel agreed to."