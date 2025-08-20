Israel greenlights plan to seize Gaza City and calls up 60,000 reservists

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israel's Defense Minister has approved a plan for the military to take control of Gaza City, authorizing the mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists for the operation, local media reported this Wednesday.

According to local media, more than 60,000 reservists will receive orders today to report within the next two weeks. "Most of the troops that will be mobilised in this new stage will be active duty and not reservists," an official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

This includes preparations for the evacuation of the city's civilian population, many of whom are already displaced within the territory. Officials say the offensive aims to weaken the ruling militant group and secure the release of hostages held since last year's deadly attack.

While local authorities push forward with the plan, international mediators have offered ceasefire proposals that Israel has yet to address. Families of the captives continue to demand a comprehensive resolution to end the conflict and ensure their release.